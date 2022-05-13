The Chart for Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) went up by 9.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.36. The company’s stock price has collected -14.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ :CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cricut Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.60, which is $5.79 above the current price. CRCT currently public float of 35.75M and currently shorts hold a 12.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRCT was 362.17K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

CRCT stocks went down by -14.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.96% and a quarterly performance of -48.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for Cricut Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.53% for CRCT stocks with a simple moving average of -53.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRCT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CRCT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CRCT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

CRCT Trading at -17.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.76%, as shares sank -22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw -52.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who purchase 123,413 shares at the price of $12.00 back on May 06. After this action, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC now owns 14,548,434 shares of Cricut Inc., valued at $1,480,956 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cricut Inc., purchase 93,000 shares at $12.19 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC is holding 14,425,021 shares at $1,133,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.73 for the present operating margin

+35.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cricut Inc. stands at +10.75. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.