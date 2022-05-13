The Chart for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) went up by 9.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s stock price has collected -10.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ :CLPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLPT is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is $10.76 above the current price. CLPT currently public float of 20.75M and currently shorts hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLPT was 203.19K shares.

CLPT’s Market Performance

CLPT stocks went down by -10.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.43% and a quarterly performance of -13.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.45% for ClearPoint Neuro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.17% for CLPT stocks with a simple moving average of -41.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CLPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLPT reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CLPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to CLPT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

CLPT Trading at -17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -28.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPT fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. saw -31.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLPT starting from BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.88 back on Nov 11. After this action, BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL now owns 221,787 shares of ClearPoint Neuro Inc., valued at $168,800 using the latest closing price.

BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL, the CEO and President of ClearPoint Neuro Inc., sale 9,637 shares at $17.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL is holding 231,787 shares at $173,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.05 for the present operating margin

+69.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. stands at -88.41. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.02.