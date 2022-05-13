The Chart for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) went down by -5.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected -16.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXDX is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $6.32 above the current price. AXDX currently public float of 41.37M and currently shorts hold a 16.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXDX was 480.66K shares.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX stocks went down by -16.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.38% and a quarterly performance of -77.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.77% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.83% for AXDX stocks with a simple moving average of -84.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXDX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AXDX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

AXDX Trading at -51.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -37.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX fell by -16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9169. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. saw -87.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from Phillips Jack, who sale 83,708 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Apr 28. After this action, Phillips Jack now owns 208,073 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., valued at $82,034 using the latest closing price.

REICHLING STEVEN, the Chief Financial Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., sale 29,915 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that REICHLING STEVEN is holding 62,493 shares at $29,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-607.37 for the present operating margin

-3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stands at -659.50. Equity return is now at value 147.30, with -88.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.56.