Telefonica S.A. (TEF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.39. The company’s stock price has collected -0.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE :TEF) Right Now?

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEF is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Telefonica S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.20, which is $1.93 above the current price. TEF currently public float of 5.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEF was 1.98M shares.

TEF’s Market Performance

TEF stocks went down by -0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.28% and a quarterly performance of -0.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Telefonica S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.26% for TEF stocks with a simple moving average of 7.28% for the last 200 days.

TEF Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+13.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica S.A. stands at +20.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.98. Equity return is now at value 38.90, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica S.A. (TEF), the company’s capital structure generated 395.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.80. Total debt to assets is 53.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 335.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.