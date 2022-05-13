Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE :IPOF) Right Now?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOF currently public float of 115.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOF was 3.08M shares.

IPOF’s Market Performance

IPOF stocks went down by -1.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.53% and a quarterly performance of 1.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.08% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for IPOF stocks with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

IPOF Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOF fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOF

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.