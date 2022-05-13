SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ :SCPL) Right Now?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for SciPlay Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.33, which is $2.79 above the current price. SCPL currently public float of 23.97M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPL was 361.60K shares.

SCPL’s Market Performance

SCPL stocks went down by -0.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly performance of -3.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for SciPlay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.37% for SCPL stocks with a simple moving average of -16.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCPL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPL reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SCPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to SCPL, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

SCPL Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.94. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw -7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.93 for the present operating margin

+66.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +3.18. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.