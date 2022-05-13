Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s stock price has collected -4.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/22 that Estee Lauder Stock Sinks on Cut to Full-Year Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE :EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EL is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $311.10, which is $89.3 above the current price. EL currently public float of 230.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EL was 1.62M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stocks went down by -4.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.07% and a quarterly performance of -26.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.13% for EL stocks with a simple moving average of -26.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $374, previously predicting the price at $355. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EL, setting the target price at $355 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

EL Trading at -13.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.26. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Hertzmark Hudis Jane, who sale 8,256 shares at the price of $230.69 back on May 11. After this action, Hertzmark Hudis Jane now owns 31,152 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,904,577 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 1,158 shares at $238.34 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 46,828 shares at $275,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+76.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +17.66. The total capital return value is set at 22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 54.80, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 133.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.21. Total debt to assets is 36.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.