Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SES AI Corporation (SES)

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) went up by 13.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock price has collected -15.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE :SES) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SES AI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. SES currently public float of 27.16M and currently shorts hold a 11.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SES was 784.85K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES stocks went down by -15.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.93% and a quarterly performance of -5.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.49% for SES AI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.13% for SES stocks with a simple moving average of -40.91% for the last 200 days.

SES Trading at -28.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares sank -41.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -15.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -47.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.