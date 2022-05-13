Poshmark Inc. (POSH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.39. The company’s stock price has collected -20.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/23/22 that Poshmark Guidance Was ‘Extremely Soft.’ But the Stock Is Rallying.

Is It Worth Investing in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ :POSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Poshmark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $7.28 above the current price. POSH currently public float of 46.47M and currently shorts hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POSH was 1.12M shares.

POSH’s Market Performance

POSH stocks went down by -20.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.23% and a quarterly performance of -39.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Poshmark Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.41% for POSH stocks with a simple moving average of -50.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POSH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for POSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POSH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POSH reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for POSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to POSH, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

POSH Trading at -21.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares sank -21.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POSH fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, Poshmark Inc. saw -42.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POSH starting from McDonald John Michael, who sale 3,162 shares at the price of $12.69 back on Apr 04. After this action, McDonald John Michael now owns 86,011 shares of Poshmark Inc., valued at $40,132 using the latest closing price.

Chandra Manish, the President and CEO of Poshmark Inc., sale 2,109 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Chandra Manish is holding 7,298 shares at $26,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.63 for the present operating margin

+83.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poshmark Inc. stands at -30.16. Equity return is now at value -23.70, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.