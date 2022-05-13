OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.51. The company’s stock price has collected -14.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE :OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMF is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $68.73, which is $29.05 above the current price. OMF currently public float of 116.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMF was 1.35M shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF stocks went down by -14.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.68% and a quarterly performance of -23.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for OneMain Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.03% for OMF stocks with a simple moving average of -21.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to OMF, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

OMF Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.03. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw -18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $40.64 back on May 10. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 348,612 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $101,604 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Douglas H., the President and CEO of OneMain Holdings Inc., purchase 500 shares at $42.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Shulman Douglas H. is holding 346,112 shares at $21,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.46 for the present operating margin

+85.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at +26.42. Equity return is now at value 37.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.