Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UserTesting Inc. (USER)

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) went up by 13.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.98. The company’s stock price has collected -21.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UserTesting Inc. (NYSE :USER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for UserTesting Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $8.48 above the current price. USER currently public float of 21.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USER was 366.03K shares.

USER’s Market Performance

USER stocks went down by -21.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.16% and a quarterly performance of -44.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.72% for UserTesting Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.21% for USER stocks with a simple moving average of -42.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USER

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USER reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for USER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to USER, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

USER Trading at -44.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.82%, as shares sank -54.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USER fell by -21.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, UserTesting Inc. saw -41.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USER starting from Insight Holdings Group, LLC, who purchase 83,925 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Mar 04. After this action, Insight Holdings Group, LLC now owns 11,503,494 shares of UserTesting Inc., valued at $831,739 using the latest closing price.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of UserTesting Inc., purchase 89,633 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Insight Holdings Group, LLC is holding 11,465,262 shares at $845,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.72 for the present operating margin

+74.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for UserTesting Inc. stands at -34.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.