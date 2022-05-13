Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) went up by 7.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected 5.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CIH) Right Now?

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Index Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CIH currently public float of 65.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIH was 18.28K shares.

CIH’s Market Performance

CIH stocks went up by 5.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.11% and a quarterly performance of -9.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for China Index Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for CIH stocks with a simple moving average of -21.35% for the last 200 days.

CIH Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIH rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9443. In addition, China Index Holdings Limited saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.40 for the present operating margin

+82.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Index Holdings Limited stands at +44.96. Equity return is now at value -551.30, with 39.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.