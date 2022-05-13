Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) went up by 43.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.17. The company’s stock price has collected 39.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE :JP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JP is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jupai Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.50. JP currently public float of 4.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JP was 60.14K shares.

JP’s Market Performance

JP stocks went up by 39.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.41% and a quarterly performance of -8.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.50% for Jupai Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.84% for JP stocks with a simple moving average of -21.13% for the last 200 days.

JP Trading at 29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.37%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JP rose by +39.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5506. In addition, Jupai Holdings Limited saw -27.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.83 for the present operating margin

+53.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupai Holdings Limited stands at -74.60. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -19.60 for asset returns.