Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)?

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) went up by 11.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MDXG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDXG is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MiMedx Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.17, which is $10.49 above the current price. MDXG currently public float of 111.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDXG was 539.49K shares.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MDXG stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.37% and a quarterly performance of -22.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for MiMedx Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.35% for MDXG stocks with a simple moving average of -46.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $23 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDXG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MDXG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

MDXG Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares sank -16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw -39.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Graves Mark, who sale 3,891 shares at the price of $3.50 back on May 09. After this action, Graves Mark now owns 133,608 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $13,622 using the latest closing price.

Phelan William Lawrence, the Chief Accounting Officer of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 5,750 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Phelan William Lawrence is holding 144,640 shares at $21,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.93 for the present operating margin

+81.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -3.98. Equity return is now at value 367.50, with -10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.