Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)?

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 9.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.51. The company’s stock price has collected -8.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.20, which is $6.17 above the current price. DARE currently public float of 74.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 1.53M shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went down by -8.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.36% and a quarterly performance of -39.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.79% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.37% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of -35.63% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at -26.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -26.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1700. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw -48.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Equity return is now at value -189.60, with -119.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.