Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)?

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) went up by 10.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s stock price has collected -6.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ :CYRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYRX is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cryoport Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.22, which is $30.72 above the current price. CYRX currently public float of 48.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYRX was 575.44K shares.

CYRX’s Market Performance

CYRX stocks went down by -6.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.13% and a quarterly performance of -43.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Cryoport Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.61% for CYRX stocks with a simple moving average of -56.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $90 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYRX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for CYRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CYRX, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CYRX Trading at -24.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -28.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.01. In addition, Cryoport Inc. saw -61.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRX starting from STEFANOVICH ROBERT, who sale 1,095 shares at the price of $31.05 back on Mar 09. After this action, STEFANOVICH ROBERT now owns 85,801 shares of Cryoport Inc., valued at $34,000 using the latest closing price.

Sawicki Mark W, the Chief Scientific Officer of Cryoport Inc., sale 1,410 shares at $31.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Sawicki Mark W is holding 51,386 shares at $43,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.03 for the present operating margin

+36.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cryoport Inc. stands at -123.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.26.