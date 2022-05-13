Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) went up by 8.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.55. The company’s stock price has collected -6.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ :CGNT) Right Now?

CGNT currently public float of 64.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGNT was 912.26K shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CGNT’s Market Performance

CGNT stocks went down by -6.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.58% and a quarterly performance of -31.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.76% for Cognyte Software Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.38% for CGNT stocks with a simple moving average of -61.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNT reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for CGNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

CGNT Trading at -28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd. saw -58.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognyte Software Ltd. stands at -3.14. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.