Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went down by -8.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.16. The company’s stock price has collected -4.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ :UONE) Right Now?

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. Today, the average trading volume of UONE was 204.78K shares.

UONE’s Market Performance

UONE stocks went down by -4.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.47% and a quarterly performance of 55.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for Urban One Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.04% for UONE stocks with a simple moving average of 27.99% for the last 200 days.

UONE Trading at 22.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Urban One Inc. saw 82.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONE starting from Wishart Karen, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $6.10 back on May 10. After this action, Wishart Karen now owns 29,349 shares of Urban One Inc., valued at $48,800 using the latest closing price.

SEMLER ERIC, the 10% Owner of Urban One Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that SEMLER ERIC is holding 4,204,410 shares at $1,159,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+70.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc. stands at +8.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.