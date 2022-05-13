Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) went down by -17.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.02. The company’s stock price has collected -47.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.20, which is $44.75 above the current price. PHAT currently public float of 29.34M and currently shorts hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAT was 167.58K shares.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT stocks went down by -47.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.74% and a quarterly performance of -63.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.64% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.39% for PHAT stocks with a simple moving average of -68.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAT reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for PHAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PHAT, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

PHAT Trading at -50.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.85%, as shares sank -53.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT fell by -47.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -64.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, who sale 18 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Mar 14. After this action, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD now owns 7,459,286 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $342 using the latest closing price.

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, the 10% Owner of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,000,001 shares at $20.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD is holding 100,000 shares at $20,850,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

Equity return is now at value -121.90, with -65.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.86.