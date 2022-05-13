Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.90. The company’s stock price has collected -13.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ :INBX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Inhibrx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.00, which is $35.09 above the current price. INBX currently public float of 26.48M and currently shorts hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INBX was 282.24K shares.

INBX’s Market Performance

INBX stocks went down by -13.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.12% and a quarterly performance of -40.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.02% for Inhibrx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.19% for INBX stocks with a simple moving average of -52.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INBX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for INBX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to INBX, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

INBX Trading at -26.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares sank -24.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX fell by -13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, Inhibrx Inc. saw -66.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from Eckelman Brendan P., who sale 400 shares at the price of $25.04 back on Apr 05. After this action, Eckelman Brendan P. now owns 2,555,553 shares of Inhibrx Inc., valued at $10,016 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1076.07 for the present operating margin

+62.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc. stands at -1147.62. Equity return is now at value -176.30, with -59.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.20.