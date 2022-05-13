Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE :GNE) Right Now?

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNE is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genie Energy Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GNE currently public float of 21.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNE was 31.79K shares.

GNE’s Market Performance

GNE stocks went up by 3.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.45% and a quarterly performance of 9.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Genie Energy Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.15% for GNE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

GNE Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNE rose by +9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, Genie Energy Ltd. saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87 for the present operating margin

+13.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genie Energy Ltd. stands at +6.94. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.