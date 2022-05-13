Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) went down by -12.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.55. The company’s stock price has collected -26.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ :WVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WVE is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.86, which is $8.14 above the current price. WVE currently public float of 56.52M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WVE was 402.94K shares.

WVE’s Market Performance

WVE stocks went down by -26.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.63% and a quarterly performance of -49.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.84% for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.07% for WVE stocks with a simple moving average of -65.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WVE reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for WVE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to WVE, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

WVE Trading at -38.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares sank -44.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WVE fell by -26.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8480. In addition, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. saw -58.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WVE starting from Vargeese Chandra, who sale 16,714 shares at the price of $1.72 back on May 05. After this action, Vargeese Chandra now owns 111,095 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., valued at $28,748 using the latest closing price.

Francis Chris, the See Remarks of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., sale 10,867 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Francis Chris is holding 89,972 shares at $18,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WVE

Equity return is now at value -356.80, with -57.10 for asset returns.