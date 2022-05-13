Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) went up by 35.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s stock price has collected -7.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE :ML) Right Now?

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for MoneyLion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.67, which is $6.03 above the current price. ML currently public float of 171.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ML was 1.10M shares.

ML’s Market Performance

ML stocks went down by -7.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.64% and a quarterly performance of -36.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.61% for MoneyLion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.34% for ML stocks with a simple moving average of -66.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ML reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ML stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

ML Trading at -24.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.75%, as shares sank -22.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8690. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw -59.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Chrystal John C, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Mar 15. After this action, Chrystal John C now owns 297,846 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $206,000 using the latest closing price.

Derella Matthew, the Director of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 123,243 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Derella Matthew is holding 171,089 shares at $253,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.53 for the present operating margin

+31.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc. stands at -103.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.40.