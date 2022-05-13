Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) went up by 36.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.66. The company’s stock price has collected -14.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ :NOTV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOTV is at 2.21.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $69.50, which is $53.2 above the current price. NOTV currently public float of 17.58M and currently shorts hold a 11.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOTV was 281.55K shares.

NOTV’s Market Performance

NOTV stocks went down by -14.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.95% and a quarterly performance of -68.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.47% for Inotiv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.55% for NOTV stocks with a simple moving average of -49.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $60 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTV reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for NOTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

NOTV Trading at -22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares sank -35.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV rose by +19.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.99. In addition, Inotiv Inc. saw -71.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Harkness James, who purchase 38,968 shares at the price of $19.65 back on Mar 15. After this action, Harkness James now owns 38,968 shares of Inotiv Inc., valued at $765,637 using the latest closing price.

Downing Philip A, the Sr. VP, Preclinical Srvcs. of Inotiv Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $23.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Downing Philip A is holding 42,195 shares at $47,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+33.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc. stands at +12.16. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -17.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.