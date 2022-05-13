Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) went down by -19.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s stock price has collected -32.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :IMBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMBI is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for iMedia Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is $21.15 above the current price. IMBI currently public float of 18.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMBI was 56.44K shares.

IMBI’s Market Performance

IMBI stocks went down by -32.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.00% and a quarterly performance of -68.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.45% for iMedia Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.18% for IMBI stocks with a simple moving average of -60.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMBI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMBI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IMBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2019.

IMBI Trading at -54.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.22%, as shares sank -52.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI fell by -32.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, iMedia Brands Inc. saw -60.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMBI starting from Hobbs Landel C, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Nov 23. After this action, Hobbs Landel C now owns 72,177 shares of iMedia Brands Inc., valued at $51,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for iMedia Brands Inc. stands at -3.99. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.