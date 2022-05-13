Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) went up by 11.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ :HCAT) Right Now?

HCAT currently public float of 51.35M and currently shorts hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCAT was 798.46K shares.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT stocks went down by -9.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.03% and a quarterly performance of -53.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.46% for Health Catalyst Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.08% for HCAT stocks with a simple moving average of -63.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $39 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to HCAT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

HCAT Trading at -36.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares sank -41.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.79. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw -64.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Llewelyn Linda, who sale 2,039 shares at the price of $22.58 back on Apr 18. After this action, Llewelyn Linda now owns 62,033 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $46,050 using the latest closing price.

Horstmeier Paul, the Chief Operating Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 5,208 shares at $25.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Horstmeier Paul is holding 180,316 shares at $131,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -21.80 for asset returns.