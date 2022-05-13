Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) went down by -8.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s stock price has collected -11.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE :RA) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of RA was 240.85K shares.

RA’s Market Performance

RA stocks went down by -11.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.16% and a quarterly performance of -11.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.68% for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.72% for RA stocks with a simple moving average of -13.49% for the last 200 days.

RA Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RA fell by -11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. saw -12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.