Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) went down by -5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected -12.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AVAH) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $6.91, which is $4.67 above the current price. AVAH currently public float of 171.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVAH was 653.31K shares.

AVAH’s Market Performance

AVAH stocks went down by -12.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.12% and a quarterly performance of -54.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.82% for AVAH stocks with a simple moving average of -62.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVAH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AVAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVAH, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

AVAH Trading at -37.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH fell by -12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw -67.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from Strange Tony, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Dec 15. After this action, Strange Tony now owns 1,644,134 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $97,200 using the latest closing price.

Windley Rodney D, the Director, Executive Chairman of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Windley Rodney D is holding 1,644,134 shares at $97,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+32.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stands at -6.97. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.