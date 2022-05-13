Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) went up by 9.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s stock price has collected 7.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ :ABST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABST is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Absolute Software Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.25. ABST currently public float of 37.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABST was 99.53K shares.

ABST’s Market Performance

ABST stocks went up by 7.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.61% and a quarterly performance of -15.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Absolute Software Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.96% for ABST stocks with a simple moving average of -18.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABST stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ABST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABST in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

ABST Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABST rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Absolute Software Corporation saw -15.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+75.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Absolute Software Corporation stands at +3.09. Equity return is now at value -63.30, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Absolute Software Corporation (ABST), the company’s capital structure generated 44.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.98. Total debt to assets is 5.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.