Here’s Our Rant About Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.57. The company’s stock price has collected -7.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/20 that Life Insurance Companies Want Access to Your Medical Files

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $204.80, which is $32.41 above the current price. VRSK currently public float of 156.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 1.32M shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went down by -7.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.09% and a quarterly performance of -10.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Verisk Analytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.14% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of -15.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $255 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRSK, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

VRSK Trading at -14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.23. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw -24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Shavel Lee, who sale 483 shares at the price of $203.64 back on May 02. After this action, Shavel Lee now owns 39,644 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $98,358 using the latest closing price.

Shavel Lee, the Group President and CFO of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 483 shares at $214.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Shavel Lee is holding 40,974 shares at $103,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.93 for the present operating margin

+51.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +22.22. Equity return is now at value 36.70, with 12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.