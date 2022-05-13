Here’s Our Rant About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s stock price has collected -18.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.06, which is $5.92 above the current price. LX currently public float of 37.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LX was 2.20M shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stocks went down by -18.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.29% and a quarterly performance of -41.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.96% for LX stocks with a simple moving average of -51.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.30 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $15.30. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Outperform” to LX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

LX Trading at -18.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares sank -10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -18.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw -43.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.64 for the present operating margin

+67.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +20.31. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 11.50 for asset returns.