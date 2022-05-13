Here’s Our Rant About Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) went up by 15.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ :IMMR) Right Now?

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMMR is at 1.75.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00. IMMR currently public float of 32.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMMR was 337.10K shares.

IMMR’s Market Performance

IMMR stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.02% and a quarterly performance of -10.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Immersion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.07% for IMMR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMR

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMMR reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for IMMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to IMMR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

IMMR Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMR rose by +12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Immersion Corporation saw -22.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMR starting from Akerman Aaron, who sale 912 shares at the price of $4.38 back on May 11. After this action, Akerman Aaron now owns 29,176 shares of Immersion Corporation, valued at $3,996 using the latest closing price.

Jose Francis, the CEO & General Counsel of Immersion Corporation, sale 3,915 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Jose Francis is holding 25,990 shares at $20,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMR

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 8.10 for asset returns.