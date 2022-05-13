Here’s How Your Trade ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Aggressively Right Now

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) went down by -4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected -13.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE :IO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IO is at 3.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ION Geophysical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $1.17 above the current price. IO currently public float of 25.42M and currently shorts hold a 16.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IO was 5.79M shares.

IO’s Market Performance

IO stocks went down by -13.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.32% and a quarterly performance of -34.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.88% for ION Geophysical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.52% for IO stocks with a simple moving average of -70.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for IO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.20 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for IO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

IO Trading at -54.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IO fell by -13.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4554. In addition, ION Geophysical Corporation saw -62.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IO starting from Gates Capital Management, Inc., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Sep 23. After this action, Gates Capital Management, Inc. now owns 2,953,850 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation, valued at $134,000 using the latest closing price.

Gates Capital Management, Inc., the 10% Owner of ION Geophysical Corporation, sale 135,146 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Gates Capital Management, Inc. is holding 3,053,850 shares at $178,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.56 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ION Geophysical Corporation stands at -30.34. The total capital return value is set at -7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.20. Equity return is now at value 64.60, with -23.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.