Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Just Got Our Attention

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected -11.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/22 that Frontline, Euronav Merge to Create Tanker Giant in $4.2 Billion Stock Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE :FRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRO is at 0.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Frontline Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FRO currently public float of 123.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRO was 2.88M shares.

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO stocks went down by -11.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.55% and a quarterly performance of 3.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Frontline Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.61% for FRO stocks with a simple moving average of -4.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to FRO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

FRO Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -18.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO fell by -11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, Frontline Ltd. saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.