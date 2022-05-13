ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) went up by 15.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.88. The company’s stock price has collected -13.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/16/21 that ForgeRock Stock Pops Over 46% in NYSE Trading Debut

Is It Worth Investing in ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE :FORG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for ForgeRock Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.25, which is $10.91 above the current price. FORG currently public float of 30.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FORG was 629.98K shares.

FORG’s Market Performance

FORG stocks went down by -13.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.29% and a quarterly performance of 6.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.60% for ForgeRock Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.85% for FORG stocks with a simple moving average of -30.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORG

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FORG reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for FORG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to FORG, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

FORG Trading at -16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.84%, as shares sank -27.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORG fell by -13.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.80. In addition, ForgeRock Inc. saw -38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORG starting from Barker Peter M, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $25.91 back on Dec 10. After this action, Barker Peter M now owns 0 shares of ForgeRock Inc., valued at $233,215 using the latest closing price.

GravityRock A.S., the 10% Owner of ForgeRock Inc., sale 92,633 shares at $26.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that GravityRock A.S. is holding 1,275,000 shares at $2,439,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.07 for the present operating margin

+81.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for ForgeRock Inc. stands at -27.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.