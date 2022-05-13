Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.89. The company’s stock price has collected -10.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :FND) Right Now?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FND is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $111.90, which is $44.38 above the current price. FND currently public float of 103.86M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FND was 1.37M shares.

FND’s Market Performance

FND stocks went down by -10.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.76% and a quarterly performance of -34.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.30% for FND stocks with a simple moving average of -36.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $122 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FND reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for FND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FND, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

FND Trading at -17.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND fell by -10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.11. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw -45.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from GILES WILLIAM T, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, GILES WILLIAM T now owns 5,899 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $192,000 using the latest closing price.

THORNTON FELICIA D, the Director of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., purchase 800 shares at $96.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that THORNTON FELICIA D is holding 12,145 shares at $77,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.91 for the present operating margin

+37.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at +8.25. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.