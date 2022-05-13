FIGS Inc. (FIGS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) went down by -23.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s stock price has collected -15.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Figs Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut. Analysts Cite ‘Supply-Chain Chaos.’

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE :FIGS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for FIGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FIGS currently public float of 145.77M and currently shorts hold a 13.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIGS was 2.75M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

FIGS stocks went down by -15.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.67% and a quarterly performance of -38.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.68% for FIGS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.01% for FIGS stocks with a simple moving average of -65.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $32 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

FIGS Trading at -45.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -49.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -30.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw -53.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Tull Thomas, who purchase 29,185 shares at the price of $17.13 back on Apr 21. After this action, Tull Thomas now owns 25,670,175 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $499,939 using the latest closing price.

Tull Thomas, the 10% Owner of FIGS Inc., purchase 10,850 shares at $22.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Tull Thomas is holding 25,640,990 shares at $248,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -3.80 for asset returns.