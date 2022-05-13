Euronav NV (EURN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s stock price has collected -11.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE :EURN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Euronav NV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.15, which is $1.46 above the current price. EURN currently public float of 170.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EURN was 2.28M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stocks went down by -11.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.98% and a quarterly performance of 6.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for Euronav NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.79% for EURN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to EURN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

EURN Trading at -7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN fell by -11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Euronav NV saw 18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.11 for the present operating margin

-65.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at -80.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.79.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 87.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.62. Total debt to assets is 45.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.