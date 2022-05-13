Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Owlet Inc. (OWLT)?

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) went up by 10.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s stock price has collected -14.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owlet Inc. (NYSE :OWLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Owlet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.92, which is $0.2 above the current price. OWLT currently public float of 68.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OWLT was 246.62K shares.

OWLT’s Market Performance

OWLT stocks went down by -14.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.37% and a quarterly performance of 89.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.33% for Owlet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.38% for OWLT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWLT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OWLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OWLT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OWLT reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for OWLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OWLT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

OWLT Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWLT fell by -14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Owlet Inc. saw 29.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWLT starting from Workman Kurt, who purchase 16,326 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Mar 16. After this action, Workman Kurt now owns 2,117,349 shares of Owlet Inc., valued at $46,366 using the latest closing price.

Workman Kurt, the Chief Executive Officer of Owlet Inc., purchase 15,169 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Workman Kurt is holding 2,101,023 shares at $35,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWLT

Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.