Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) went down by -12.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected -35.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ :EDBL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Edible Garden AG Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of EDBL was 1.86M shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.41% for EDBL stocks with a simple moving average of -28.41% for the last 200 days.

EDBL Trading at -28.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.67% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL fell by -35.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw -35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.24 for the present operating margin

+6.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -52.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.