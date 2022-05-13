Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE :SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBS is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.96, which is $3.6 above the current price. SBS currently public float of 338.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBS was 3.06M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS stocks went up by 0.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.14% and a quarterly performance of 26.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.85% for SBS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.90 for the present operating margin

+33.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +11.83. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.