Can Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Remain Competitive?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went up by 4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.45. The company’s stock price has collected -4.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.78, which is $24.21 above the current price. LSCC currently public float of 135.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSCC was 1.45M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC stocks went down by -4.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly performance of -20.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.49% for LSCC stocks with a simple moving average of -26.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $95 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to LSCC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at -13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.53. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw -39.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Luther Sherri R, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $45.57 back on May 10. After this action, Luther Sherri R now owns 138,951 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $865,849 using the latest closing price.

Elashmawi Esam, the VP Corp, Mktg & Strategy of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, purchase 10,570 shares at $46.95 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Elashmawi Esam is holding 166,542 shares at $496,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 15.90 for asset returns.