Can Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU) Remain Competitive?

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ :DGNU) Right Now?

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 162.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

DGNU currently public float of 43.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGNU was 251.84K shares.

DGNU’s Market Performance

DGNU stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.26% and a quarterly performance of 0.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.18% for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for DGNU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

DGNU Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGNU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGNU fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DGNU

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU), the company’s capital structure generated 137.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.85.