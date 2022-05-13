Can Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Remain Competitive?

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) went up by 9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.26. The company’s stock price has collected 11.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ :AKUS) Right Now?

AKUS currently public float of 34.29M and currently shorts hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKUS was 101.78K shares.

AKUS’s Market Performance

AKUS stocks went up by 11.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.34% and a quarterly performance of -41.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Akouos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.19% for AKUS stocks with a simple moving average of -56.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKUS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AKUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKUS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKUS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for AKUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AKUS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

AKUS Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.82%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKUS rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Akouos Inc. saw -60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKUS

Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -28.50 for asset returns.