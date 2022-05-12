Wall Street Pummels Ring Energy Inc. (REI) After Recent Earnings Report

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) went down by -2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock price has collected -14.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ring Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.77, which is $0.52 above the current price. REI currently public float of 72.54M and currently shorts hold a 21.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 3.19M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went down by -14.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.33% and a quarterly performance of 52.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.27% for Ring Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.27% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of 36.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4.75 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

REI Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -14.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw 86.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Kruse William R, who purchase 252,551 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 20. After this action, Kruse William R now owns 12,939,734 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $479,089 using the latest closing price.

Kruse William R, the 10% Owner of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 511,501 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Kruse William R is holding 12,687,183 shares at $989,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.87 for the present operating margin

+72.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +1.69. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.