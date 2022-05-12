Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s stock price has collected -9.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.64, which is $0.9 above the current price. UGP currently public float of 747.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.35M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went down by -9.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.56% and a quarterly performance of -13.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.45% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.61% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of -13.40% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at -15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw -10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.20 for the present operating margin

+4.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +0.72. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.