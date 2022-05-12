Trecora Resources (TREC) Just Got Our Attention

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) went up by 25.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s stock price has collected 4.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trecora Resources (NYSE :TREC) Right Now?

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREC is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Trecora Resources declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. TREC currently public float of 20.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREC was 27.82K shares.

TREC’s Market Performance

TREC stocks went up by 4.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.27% and a quarterly performance of 7.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for Trecora Resources. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.63% for TREC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREC stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for TREC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREC in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $16 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2017.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREC reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for TREC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TREC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

TREC Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREC rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Trecora Resources saw 17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREC starting from Ortelius Advisors, L.P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Jul 12. After this action, Ortelius Advisors, L.P. now owns 2,674,683 shares of Trecora Resources, valued at $82,700 using the latest closing price.

Ortelius Advisors, L.P., the 10% Owner of Trecora Resources, purchase 54,737 shares at $8.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that Ortelius Advisors, L.P. is holding 2,664,683 shares at $448,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+10.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trecora Resources stands at +1.82. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.