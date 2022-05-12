The Chart for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (DNAD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ :DNAD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DNAD currently public float of 25.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNAD was 68.92K shares.

DNAD’s Market Performance

DNAD stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.31% for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.63% for DNAD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.10% for the last 200 days.

DNAD Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNAD fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNAD

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.