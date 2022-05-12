The Chart for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.59. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/22 that Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

Is It Worth Investing in Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRS) Right Now?

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRS is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Antares Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.36, which is $0.39 above the current price. ATRS currently public float of 166.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRS was 4.59M shares.

ATRS’s Market Performance

ATRS stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.27% and a quarterly performance of 53.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.45% for Antares Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.52% for ATRS stocks with a simple moving average of 44.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATRS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRS reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for ATRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ATRS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

ATRS Trading at 22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares surge +48.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRS fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Antares Pharma Inc. saw 55.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRS starting from GUETH ANTON, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Jul 08. After this action, GUETH ANTON now owns 467,577 shares of Antares Pharma Inc., valued at $429,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.86 for the present operating margin

+62.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antares Pharma Inc. stands at +25.16. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.