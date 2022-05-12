Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FMC Corporation (FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that FMC Stock Looks Ready to Rally on Flush Farmers and Sustainable Products

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corporation (NYSE :FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FMC is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for FMC Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $141.40, which is $25.18 above the current price. FMC currently public float of 124.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMC was 1.11M shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC stocks went down by -5.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.43% and a quarterly performance of -1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for FMC Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.22% for FMC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $140 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to FMC, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on March 22nd of the current year.

FMC Trading at -10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.03. In addition, FMC Corporation saw 5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Pfeiffer Nicholas, who sale 2,181 shares at the price of $123.65 back on Mar 11. After this action, Pfeiffer Nicholas now owns 12,722 shares of FMC Corporation, valued at $269,681 using the latest closing price.

Sandifer Andrew D, the EVP and CFO of FMC Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $119.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Sandifer Andrew D is holding 39,208 shares at $179,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.41 for the present operating margin

+43.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corporation stands at +15.91. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.